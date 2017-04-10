No time frame set for bidders on Eskom nuclear programme

Eskom says no time frame has been set for bidders to step forward in the nuclear build programme as it’s still considering whether the process is feasible.

NATIONAL NEWS - Eskom says no time frame has been set for bidders to step forward in the nuclear build programme as it’s still considering whether the process is feasible.On Sunday, the City Press reported it was in possession of a document stating that the power utility will in June this year issue a formal request for proposals from bidders.There have been concerns that the country simply cannot afford the programme.Eskom’s Khulu Phasiwe says reports that the nuclear build programme has virtually been given the go ahead are incorrect.“We’re not anywhere near the requests for proposals. We’re currently dealing with request for information which is going to the end of this month.”