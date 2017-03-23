Meiringspoort gesluit

Meiringspoort.
OUDTSHOORN NUUS - Meiringspoort buite Oudtshoorn is gesluit vir verkeer as gevolg van swaar reën.
Volgens Gerald Bekker, hoof van provinsiale verkeer, is daar wel voertuie in die poort, maar is hulle buite gevaar.
Motoriste word gevra om asseblief Willowmore om na Beaufort-Wes te ry.
20:40 (GMT+2), Sun, 09 April 2017
