Tina Joemat-Pettersson resigns as MP

NATIONAL NEWS - Former Energy Minister Tina Joemat-Pettersson has become the latest Cabinet minister to resign as a Member of Parliament after being axed.Parliament on Thursday confirmed her decision to give up her seat.Joemat-Pettersson was fired as Energy Minister in President Jacob Zuma’s Cabinet reshuffle last week.Her resignation will be effective from last Friday (31 March) as are those of ex-ministers Dipuo Peters and Mcebisi Jonas, who have also stepped down.