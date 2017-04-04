DA pushing to finalise court papers on reshuffle

The Democratic Alliance (DA) says its finalising court papers with the hope of lodging its review application of last week's Cabinet reshuffle in the North Gauteng High Court as soon as Tuesday afternoon.

The DA's Federal Council Chairperson James Selfe says the review application will specifically focus on the dismissal of former finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and his replacement with Minister Malusi Gigaba.

