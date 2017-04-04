Zuma defends Cabinet reshuffle

President Jacob Zuma.

However, he says it was time for change.

NATIONAL NEWS - President Jacob Zuma has again defended his Cabinet reshuffle saying that now is the time for young leaders.Zuma was speaking at the launch of Transnet's first locally engineered and manufactured train in Pretoria on Tuesday.While he congratulated Transnet on the new locomotive, he also spoke about his decision to reshuffle the Cabinet, saying he has full confidence in new Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba.President Zuma received a round of applause as he took to the podium.Zuma thanked former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas.“We thank Gordhan for ensuring a smooth transition. Mr Gordhan officially handed over to Gigaba on Tuesday morning.”