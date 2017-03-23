'7 April shutdown': Government responds

President Jacob Zuma.

NATIONAL NEWS - Government assures all South Africans that Friday, 7 April, is a normal working day."We have noted social media messages which call for a shutdown of the country on Friday. The call made in these messages can have unexpected consequences, especially for our fragile economy, business and communities.“Whilst the public has a democratic right to embark on protest action, government does not support acts of civil disobedience and the actions of a select few to infringe on the constitutional rights of the majority” said Acting Director-General, Donald Liphoko.“When citizens take to the streets illegally, we often witness violence, destruction of property and lawlessness. These illegal protests do not possess the characteristics of strengthening democracy. Those found guilty of any form of violence will face the might of the law,” added Liphoko.Government is of the view that South Africans can engage each other on differences through meaningful dialogue and through appropriate platforms. The social media messages are sent to bring the image of South Africa into disrepute, to disturb the economy and to create the impression of disorder and fear in communities.Civil society organisations, business and society at large are encouraged to work with government in strengthening our democracy to create a better South Africa and contribute to a better and safer Africa.