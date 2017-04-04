Cosatu calls for Zuma to step down

Jacob Zuma.

The federation says it doesn't believe that the president is the right person to unite and lead the movement.

Cosatu's call comes after another ANC alliance partner the SACP made a similar call, saying they had lost confidence in the president.



The calls come after Zuma reshuffled his Cabinet, axing finance minister Pravin Gordhan and angering some ANC leaders.

NATIONAL NEWS - The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) has called for President Jacob Zuma to resign as it "no longer believes in his leadership abilities".