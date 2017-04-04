Economists: Government will have less money for critical services after downgrade

Generic image.

“They will be less for service delivery, for the very much vulnerable people in our society. It would mean much-delayed opportunity to really build growth and put the local market under pressure.”

NATIONAL NEWS - Economists are warning that all South Africans are waking up poorer this morning and that government will have less money to spend on critical services after last night’s decisions by two international ratings agencies.On Monday evening, Standard & Poor’s Global ratings said it was downgrading the country’s sovereign credit rating status to junk, then Moody’s said it would review the country’s rating.Johannesburg Stock Exchange CEO Nicky Newton-King says this news is catastrophic for the economy.Economists say this news was expected but it is still a huge shock because of the implications for our economy.Nicky Newton-King says it’s going to affect everyone.