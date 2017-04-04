Nature will be left to deal with dead dolphins

The 38 common dolphins beached along a remote 2km stretch of coast between Woody Cape and Sundays River last week will be left on the beach to decompose.

The phenomenon saw 38 common dolphins, 28 adults and 10 juveniles, washing up on the coast.

The 38 common dolphins beached along a remote 2km stretch of coast between Woody Cape and Sundays River last week will be left on the beach to decompose.This is according to Bayworld marine mammals curator Dr Greg Hofmeyr, who led a team including Dr Stephanie Plön, a member of the African Earth Observation Network based at NMMU, and members of Bayworld, to the site over the weekend."We will leave the carcasses on the beach. It's an isolated stretch of coastline, nobody will even notice they are there," Hofmeyr said."With the weather conditions we have in the Bay, they would probably decay and disappear in about three months."