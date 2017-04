SA downgraded to junk status

In a decision that has seen the rand plunge 2%, Standard & Poor’s Global has lowered South Africa sovereign credit rating to BB+ or junk status.

NATIONAL NEWS - In a decision that has seen the rand plunge 2%, Standard & Poor’s Global has lowered South Africa sovereign credit rating to BB+ or junk status.This is from BBB minus with money now set to become more expensive for the government to borrow.The agency has cited political and institutional uncertainty, saying the country has a negative outlook.Ratings agencies had warned South Africa that political risk could cause a downgrade to junk status.S&p global has highlighted the executive changes initiated by President Jacob Zuma, saying these have put at risk - fiscal and growth outcomes.