SA downgraded to junk status

George is getting its own biomass energy plant which will use sawdust to generate energy. Local companies are stockpiling tonnes of sawdust in anticipation of supplying the plant which is set to start operating next year. A huge economic boost for George. On the other hand, wood waste is a controversial issue that nobody seems to know how to deal with. It is combustible and if it does catch alight, smouldering wood piles are difficult to extinguish. The fine wood particles may also cause air pollution. Catch 22. Should local companies be allowed to stockpile sawdust for the plant?