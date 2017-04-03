Sars breaks R1 trillion tax mark

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba.

Newly appointed Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba and his deputy Sfiso Buthelezi are also at the briefing.

NATIONAL NEWS - South African Revenue Service (Sars) Commissioner Tom Moyane has announced that the revenue service collected R1.14 trillion in tax for the 2016/2017 financial year.It's the second year in a row that Sars has broken the trillion rand mark.Sars Commissioner Tom Moyane says that despite difficult economic times, his team managed to collect over a trillion rand in tax for the past financial year.Moyane says this outcome is fractionally above the revised estimate that was announced during this year's budget.Personal income tax collection has increased to R426 billion.