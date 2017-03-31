President Zuma's cabinet reshuffle

Jacob Zuma.

And Member of Parliament Nomathemba November is now the deputy Minister of Small Business Development.

NATIONAL NEWS - President Jacob Zuma has fired Pravin Gordhan from the Ministry of Finance and replaced him with Malusi Gigaba.Mcebisi Jonas is also out as deputy Finance Minister, while Tourism Minister Derek Hanekom - who moved against Zuma in an African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee meeting last year - has also been sacked.Deputy Arts and Culture Minister Rejoice Mabudafhasi and deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas are deputies that have been fired.The new deputy Minister of Public Service and Administration is former Limpopo Sports MEC Dipuo Letsatsi Duba.The deputy Minister for Finance is Sifiso Buthelezi and MP and former Prasa board chairperson.Former Transport Minister Ben Martins has made a return to government, this time as Public Enterprise deputy minister.Former deputy Police Minister Maggie Sotyu is now the deputy Minister of Arts and Culture.Former deputy Minister of Public Enterprises Gratitude Magwanishe is now the Trade and Industry deputy minister, replacing Mzwandile Masina.Member of Parliament Thando Mahambehlala is now the deputy Minister of Communications.Deputy Minister of Small Business Development Elizabeth Thabethe is now deputy in the tourism ministry.Member of Parliament Bongani Mkongi is the deputy Minister of Police.Former deputy Minister of Communications Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams is now deputy Minister of telecommunications.