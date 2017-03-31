Zuma: Cabinet reshuffle to improve efficiency

President Jacob Zuma.

Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan, Energy Minister Tina Joemat-Peterson, Transport Minister Dipuo Peters, Public Service and Administration Minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi and Tourism Minister Derek Hanekom have all been axed.

NATIONAL NEWS - President Jacob Zuma says he has decided to reshuffle his Cabinet in order to improve efficiency and effectiveness.The Presidency released a statement in the early hours of Friday morning announcing the adjustments affecting 20 people.Zuma says the changes bring some younger Members of Parliament and women into the national executive to benefit from their energy and experience.On Thursday, the president called a meeting with the African National Congress (ANC)’s top six in the capital amidst speculations that he could be changing his Cabinet.