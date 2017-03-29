SA could see best maize harvest since 1980

South Africa’s maize harvest this year is forecast to be the biggest in more than 30 years. Generic image

“Soybeans have the largest crop on record of over a million tonnes. We haven’t produced anything like this.”

NATIONAL NEWS - South Africa’s maize harvest this year is forecast to be the biggest in more than 30 years.The Agricultural Business Chamber says this will further spur on a decline in food prices.The country consumes just over 10 million tonnes of maize per year, exporting the rest.The Agricultural Business Chamber’s Wandile Sihlobo says this, coupled with better weather conditions, could deliver South Africa's best harvest since 1980.“The total maize expected is roughly around 14.3 million tonnes.”He adds this is not the only commodity with a promising harvest.