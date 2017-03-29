Ahmed Kathrada lowered to final resting place

Ahmed Kathrada.

Zuma is not attending Wednesday’s proceedings, he released a statement earlier saying he would honour the wishes of the Kathrada family.

Earlier, Anglican Church Archbishop Thabo Makgoba prayed for South Africans to carry the same goodness and selflessness as struggle stalwart Ahmed Kathrada.

NATIONAL NEWS - Ahmed Kathrada has been lowered into his final resting place - having lived a life dedicated to the fight for freedom.The struggle stalwart died Tuesday in Johannesburg at the age of 87.Earlier at his funeral service Kgalema Mothlante was given a standing ovation when he quoted Uncle Kathy's letter to President Jacob Zuma asking him to resign.