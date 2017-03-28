High Court grants Gupta company applications in Gordhan battle

Atul Gupta.

The Finance Minister included the FIC report in his application which shows 60 suspicious transactions linked to Gupta-owned companies.

NATIONAL NEWS - The High Court in Pretoria has ruled that a state attorney can represent Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan in his legal battle with the Guptas and has granted Oakbay’s application on a Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) report.Gordhan approached the court to have it declare that he does not have the power to intervene in the fight between Gupta-owned companies and the banks, after the country’s big four banks closed the Guptas’ business accounts, citing reputational risk.