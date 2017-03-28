OR Tambo International Airport.

“My client was embarrassed by the manner in which the police handled his arrest and publicised in in the media. And if he continues in prison his transport business will suffer and his family will be left destitute‚” he said.

NATIONAL NEWS - One of the suspects in the OR Tambo multi-million rand robbery shocked the court on Tuesday when he revealed he earned R400,000 a month.In his affidavit‚ Prince Dube said his exhibition stalls generate R400,000 a month and he could afford R30,000 bail.Meanwhile‚ his co-accused Thando Sonqishe‚ the man who appeared in social media with a multi-million-rand Lamborghini‚ said that if he stayed in jail he would contact diseases given the poor state of prison facilities.Sonqishe’s lawyer Victor Nkwashu told the court that his client could also afford R30,000 bail.