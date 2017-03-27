Van Breda murder trial postponed to 24 April

Henri van Breda.

Multi-millionaire businessman Martin van Breda, his wife Teresa and their son Rudi were axed to death in their De Zalze home.

NATIONAL NEWS - Western Cape High Court Judge Siraj Desai has postponed the start of the trial of triple murder accused Henri van Breda to 24 April.Van Breda is accused of killing his parents and older brother at their home in Stellenbosch in January 2015.