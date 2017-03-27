"I wasn't recalled, just asked to come back"

Pravin Gordhan.

Gordhan, asked by Reuters on the sidelines of investor meetings if he would return said "yes", adding he had not planned to be part of the US leg of the investor roadshow anyway.

NATIONAL NEWS - Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan said on Monday he had not been recalled to South Africa by President Jacob Zuma, but "asked to come back home" and had been planning to do so anyway.The Presidency said in a statement on Monday that President Jacob Zuma had instructed his Finance Minister to return immediately from an investor roadshow to Britain and the United States, without giving a reason for the decision.