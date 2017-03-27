Presidency confirms Zuma instructs Gordhan to return from London

Pravin Gordhan.

NATIONAL NEWS - The Presidency has issued a statement confirming that President Jacob Zuma has instructed the Minister of Finance Pravin Gordhan and Deputy Minister Mcebisi Jonas to cancel the international investment promotion roadshow to the United Kingdom and the United States and return to South Africa immediately.

The minister is in London together with Business Unity South Africa but has been asked to cancel the remainder of the trip.



Dennis George of the Federation of Unions of South Africa says Gordhan has told him the schedule will remain in place. This has not been independently confirmed by Treasury.



The union says it would be irresponsible for the trip and the meetings to be cancelled at the last minute.



Reuters and Business Day are reporting that Gordhan was not given permission for the trip and that's why he was suddenly recalled.