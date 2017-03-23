Switch off during Earth Hour

Earth Hour takes place tomorrow night, Saturday 25 March, from 20:30 - 21:30.
Earth Hour
is a worldwide movement held annually encouraging individuals, communities, households and businesses to turn off their non-essential lights.
Earth Hour was started as a lights-off event in Sydney, Australia in 2007.
Since then it has grown to engage more than 7 000 cities and towns worldwide.
Today, Earth Hour engages a massive mainstream community on a broad range of environmental issues.
The one-hour event continues to remain the key driver of the now larger movement.'We bring you the latest Garden Route news, Klein-Karoo, Hessequa news'
09:57 (GMT+2), Fri, 24 March 2017
