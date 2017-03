Switch off during Earth Hour

Earth Hour takes place tomorrow night, Saturday 25 March, from 20:30 - 21:30.

Earth Hour is a worldwide movement held annually encouraging individuals, communities, households and businesses to turn off their non-essential lights.Earth Hour takes place tomorrow night,Earth Hour was started as a lights-off event in Sydney, Australia in 2007.Since then it has grown to engage more than 7 000 cities and towns worldwide.Today, Earth Hour engages a massive mainstream community on a broad range of environmental issues.The one-hour event continues to remain the key driver of the now larger movement.