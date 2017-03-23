Zuma decides on JSC representatives

Jacob Zuma.

The commission is holding its next meeting in two weeks’ time where it will discuss Zuma's nomination of Judge Raymond Zondo to the position of deputy Chief Justice.

NATIONAL NEWS - Eyewitness News has learnt that President Jacob Zuma has now decided who he wants to represent him on the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).President Zuma wants Advocate Thandi Norman SC, Sifiso Msomi and Advocate Thabani Masuku to join the commission.Under the Constitution, the president may designate four people to represent him on the commission, but he has to consult with the leaders of the parties in Parliament first.