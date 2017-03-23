Generic image.

“We call on the community of Clanwilliam and the broader West Coast Region to support the alleged victim and her family during this difficult time. We hope for a speedily and fair trial to restore justice for the victim‚” he said.

NATIONAL NEWS - A DA Councillor has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in Clanwilliam.Western Cape police spokesman‚ Captain FC van Wyk‚ confirmed that the politician was arrested on Wednesday.He will appear in court on Friday on charges of sexual assault.“The alleged incident happened on [Sunday]. And was reported at Clanwilliam SAPS on Wednesday. The case will be investigated by the FCS Unit‚ Vredendal‚” said van Wyk.Meanwhile the ANC West Coast regional spokesman‚ Sammy Claasen‚ said his party welcomed swift action by police on the matter.