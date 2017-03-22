Laptop bags filled with cocaine intercepted at OR Tambo

Cocaine. Generic image
NATIONAL NEWS - Cocaine worth an estimated R2.6 million was found in laptop bags with hidden compartments at OR Tambo International Airport on Monday.
SARS customs officials and a drug detecting dog unit sniffed out the stash‚ weighing in at 9.16kg.
“The goods belonged to a woman in transit travelling from Sao Paulo to Maputo‚ Mozambique‚ who claimed to have no check-in baggage‚” said a statement by SARS spokesman Sandile Memela.
“Upon investigation by the Customs officials it was discovered that the traveller was the owner of a bag that contained eight laptop bags with hidden compartments laden with a white powdery substance. The white substance tested positive for cocaine.”
The woman and her luggage were handed over to the police.
15:15 (GMT+2), Wed, 22 March 2017
