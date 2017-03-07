CPI slows to 6,3%

Generic image.

Meanwhile, the South African Reserve Bank announced on Wednesday that South Africa's current account deficit narrowed to 1.7% of GDP in the fourth quarter of 2016, the lowest shortfall in nearly six years, from a revised deficit of 3.8% in the third quarter.

NATIONAL NEWS - South Africa's headline consumer inflation slowed to 6.3% year-on-year in February from 6.6% in January, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Wednesday.Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 6.3% year-on-year inflation print.On a month-on-month basis, inflation rose to 1.1% from 0.6% previously.Core inflation, which excludes the prices of food, non-alcoholic beverages, petrol and energy, inched lower to 5.2% year-on-year in February from 5.5% and rose to 1.1% on a month-on-month basis from 0.3%.