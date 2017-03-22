Generic image.

NATIONAL NEWS - Former World Bank vice-president Ismail Serageldin famously predicted that “the wars of the 21st century will be fought over water”. But now a plan has emerged which aims to ensure that if violence erupts‚ it bypasses South Africa.

It has been put together by the World Wide Fund for Nature and the Boston Consulting Group after a workshop involving dozens of experts from the public and private sectors.

• Clearing alien species and converting the plant biomass into a commercial product.

Trends in water use showed that South Africa would face a water deficit of 17% by 2030‚ the report said. By then‚ demand for water was expected to have grown from 15 billion cubic metres to 18 billion cubic metres.

Among the steps suggested in the report are:• Water-use compliance and disclosure reporting requirements for JSE-listed companies;• Equipping communities with the skills to fix leaks;• Strictly enforced punitive action for abuse of water;• Incentives for the private sector to save water; andWWF’s senior manager for fresh water‚ Christine Colvin‚ said the worst drought for 20 years had taught South Africa some harsh lessons.“Although the Cape is still in the grip of a deepening disaster‚ a greater danger may be that the floods in the rest of the country wash away the good resolutions to be better prepared and strengthen water governance‚” she said.“There are actions we could take now that would prepare us better for all eventualities.”