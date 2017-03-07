Get measle shots for your kids

In the photo is three-year-old Lunathi Tiyo with her mother Zanele at Look and Learn preschool in Kwanokuthula. The nurse is Zanib Hendricks during the Western Cape measles campaign. Photo: Supplied.

SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - With nine cases of measles reported in Stellenbosh recently, the Western Cape government decided to urgently conduct a measles campaign in the province, which started on February 20 and ends on Friday, March 24 – extended from the original end date of March 10.

Parents are reminded to take their children, six to 59 months old, to a clinic or healthcare provider. Health teams will visit crèches and communities to ensure that as many children in this age group as possible are vaccinated.

Eden and Central Karoo district health spokesperson Nadia Ferreira said, “We have no confirmed cases in the Garden Route.We aim to achieve 80% coverage to protect our children. Therefore, everyone needs to work together.”

She said parents and caregivers of children in crèches are requested to sign the consent form, without which they cannot immunise a child, and that they should note that campaigns such as these do not replace the routine vaccination and evaluations a child needs to have.

Ferreira also advised parents to always keep their children’s’ Road to Health booklet handy and remember to take it with them when they visit the clinic or healthcare provider. “Parents can also send the booklet along to the crèche, so that the health teams can record the measles booster shot in the booklet, “ concluded Ferreira.

