SABC denies claims it cannot pay employees

Kganyago says the financial situation at the public broadcaster is solely due to the economic climate and out of the broadcaster’s control.

NATIONAL NEWS - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) says while it is struggling financially there is no truth to claims that it will not be able to pay employees at the end of the month.On Sunday, the City Press reported that the public broadcaster may not be able to pay salaries due to poor financial decisions.The SABC’s Kaizer Kganyago says the claims that they may not be able to pay salaries are an attempt to discredit the broadcaster.“We’re in a position to fulfill all our commitments in terms of paying our creditors and making sure that everything runs smoothly as you’d have seen.”He has also denied claims that the situation was self-inflicted, saying all executive decisions made can be backed up.