She recounted how happy Mafela was when he went on a family trip last month.

NATIONAL NEWS - Those close to veteran actor Joe Mafela are grappling to come to terms with his death at the age of 75 at the weekend. Mafela died after being involved in a collision on the M1 North in Johannesburg on Saturday night. A culpable homicide investigation is under way.At Mafela’s house in Kew‚ his niece, Millicent “Milly” Mulelu, said the entire family was in shock following his death.“It was unexpected and we thought we would have him around for a little while longer‚” she said.Mulelu said when the family received the phone call in the early hours of yesterday‚ it was like a bad dream.“Joe’s side of the car was untouched in the accident so for us to find out that he had died was a massive shock,” she said.“But we are a praying family and we have been praying for strength and understanding in the hours since the accident.”Mulelu spoke fondly of her uncle‚ who she would remember as the person who always made everyone laugh.