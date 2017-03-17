Nicola Pienaar murder case back in court

Nicola Pienaar.
NATIONAL NEWS - A Paarl man charged with murdering his pregnant girlfriend is expected in court on Friday.
Jacobus Oosthuizen was arrested after Nicola Pienaar's body was found buried in a shallow grave in his backyard earlier this year.
Pienaar was last seen alive on 5 January when she left Paarl with her boyfriend.
He was arrested in Port Elizabeth a few weeks later after the deceased's mother reported her daughter missing.
At the time, Oosthuizen claimed to have left Pienaar in Oudtshoorn after a fight.
