Nicola Pienaar murder case back in court

Nicola Pienaar.

At the time, Oosthuizen claimed to have left Pienaar in Oudtshoorn after a fight.

Read more on Eyewitness News.

NATIONAL NEWS - A Paarl man charged with murdering his pregnant girlfriend is expected in court on Friday.Jacobus Oosthuizen was arrested after Nicola Pienaar's body was found buried in a shallow grave in his backyard earlier this year.Pienaar was last seen alive on 5 January when she left Paarl with her boyfriend.He was arrested in Port Elizabeth a few weeks later after the deceased's mother reported her daughter missing.