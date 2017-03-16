Western Cape Education reiterates concerns over bullying at school

Generic image.

The spokesperson for the education MEC Jessica Shelver says: “Statements have been taken from learners who were in the immediate vicinity of the event and these were presented during a committee meeting today.”

NATIONAL NEWS - The Western Cape Education Department has reiterated it's concerned by bullying and violence at schools.There’s been another violent incident at a Cape Town school which saw a 14-year-old learner being hit with a brick.The governing body disciplinary committee at Stellenberg High School held a meeting on Thursday morning to deal with the bullying incident that occurred on the school grounds earlier this week.A video has surfaced showing two learners fighting each other. A learner can be seen punching a fellow pupil before hurling a brick at the teenager.