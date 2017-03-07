Fast and Furious: Blikkies edition

As the sun rose after the incident, large groups of spectators made up of pedestrians, residents and motorists gathered to take pictures of this remarkable achievement.

Coenie and Engela Potgieter were safely tucked in their beds, fast asleep, when they were rudely awoken by a horrific sound and a shaking house.

They went outside to investigate. To their great surprise, they found a double-cab bakkie lodged on the roof of their carport. The driver, a young man who seemed intoxicated, climbed out of the cab and went tumbling to the ground.

He was arrested soon after police arrived on scene.

Remarkably, the carport did not collapse. One of the corner poles was bent and the corrugated iron sheet was torn, but the rest of the carport stayed intact.



Hendrik Potgieter, who also lives in the house, said he was impressed with the carport’s stamina. “It’s a bloody strong roof, a really strong roof!” he said.

NATIONAL NEWS - The Potgieter family from Krugersdorp was woken up by one of the loudest bangs they had ever heard this morning.