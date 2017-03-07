Parents lock principal in toilet

Generic image.

NATIONAL NEWS - The Western Cape Education Department says it's received a report about a case at a Lwandle school on Tuesday morning, where the principal had apparently been locked in a toilet.Parents and pupils at Solomon Qatyana Primary School locked the principal and a department inspector in a school toilet.It's believed they wanted to teach the school officials a lesson about the poor condition of their foul-smelling toilets.Classes were disrupted as parents and children protested at the learning facility.The Department's Paddy Attwell says the circuit manager was visiting the school on a routine inspection at the time.