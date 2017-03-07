Measles Campaign extended

A child with measels.

NATIONAL NEWS - The mass measles campaign has been extended until 24 March.

Parents are reminded to take 6 to 59 month children to their clinic or healthcare provider. Health teams will visit crèches and communities to ensure that as many children in this age group as possible are vaccinated.

Parents and caregivers of children in crèches are reminded to sign the consent form, without which we cannot immunise your child.

Please keep your child's Road to Health Booklet handy and remember to take it with you when you visit the clinic or health care provider.

