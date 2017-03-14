Eskom to continue helping Zimbabwe meet energy demand

Eskom says it is negotiating with Zimbabwe about delivering more electricity as Zimbabwe struggles to meet its energy demand.

NATIONAL NEWS - Eskom says it is negotiating with Zimbabwe about delivering more electricity as Zimbabwe struggles to meet its energy demand.The neighbouring state wants to extend its one-year contract with the utility and is also seeking more than the current 300 megawatts currently provided.Eskom's Khulu Phasiwe says Zimbabwe's facilities are not operating optimally.“One of their biggest sources of energy is the Kariba Dam and because of the drought in the area they’ve had problems there. While they’ve received rain it hasn’t been enough.”