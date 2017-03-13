Julius Malema.

EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said Malema was not going anywhere.

NATIONAL NEWS - The Economic Freedom Fighters says that its leader Julius Malema has no ambitions to join the ANC.The Sowetan reported on Monday that Mpumalanga premier David Mabuza was contemplating bringing back the red berets leader because the party was weaker without Malema.“I myself am considering bringing Malema back into the ANC. I am following him. He might be talking too much‚ but it is better if he spoke like that in the ANC. When I bring him back‚ you must welcome him‚” Mabuza told members of the ANC Youth League on Sunday.Mabuza‚ who also chairs the ANC in the province‚ was speaking at the Youth League’s provincial general council (PGC) in Mbombela.