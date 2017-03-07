Anti-Racism Week starts tomorrow

Translate to: 

NATIONAL NEWS - Anti-Racism Week kicks off tomorrow 14 March and ends on Human Rights Day, Tuesday 21 March - a day also marked globally as the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination.
 
Anti-Racism Week is hosted by the Anti-Racism Network South Africa (ARNSA). ARNSA was launched in November 2015 and constitutes some 60 organisations from various regions, and is spearheaded by the Nelson Mandela and Ahmed Kathrada Foundations.
 
The week is an annual campaign, organised by the network in a bid to tackle racism and create awareness nationally.
 
Last year, ARNSA pioneered the initiative, drawing in support from schools, religious institutes, sports organisations, government departments, businesses, civil society organisations, media houses and individuals across the country.
 
This year, it hopes to increase the impact of the campaign, which calls on all South Africans to #TakeOnRacism.
 
The basic idea is to encourage people to:
- learn about racism,
- talk about racism,
- speak out against racism, and
- act against racism.
 
‘Be’ theme
The concept of ‘becoming’ features this week, with key ‘be’ themes per day.
 
14 March Tuesday - Be Aware - This day is about making people aware about what racism is, the different ways it manifests itself and just how pervasive it is. It is about being aware of how racism affects people in their interpersonal relationships, in their social standing, in the workplace, in faith-based organisations, at school or on the sports field, in the news, and on social media. The day is about being aware of how racism affects us materially and on a structural level.
 
15 March, Wednesday - Be Frank – This day aims to address the complexities of daily lives, racial identities and racism in South Africa. Possible sub themes include: white guilt and privilege, black racism and prejudice, blackness and its meaning today, can white/ Indian people be African without cultural appropriation, ‘coloured’ identity and its meaning in a post-apartheid setting, why are we silent when we are faced with racism, what is the insidious language that supports/underpins racism, non-racialism and its meaning in post-apartheid South Africa.
 
16 March, Thursday – Be Challenged - This day prompts you to challenge your own stereotypes and prejudices, to do something that you wouldn’t normally do. Identify what stereotypes / prejudices you hold of your race and of other races. Brainstorm ways to challenge the stereotypes / prejudices that have been identified. Actively perform challenges and share it on social media. Be sure to share your reflections and activities with us by emailing seanakf@gmail.com .
 
17 March, Friday – Be Conscious - Consciousness Friday encourages activities and public events that offers a space to listen and discuss race and racism through creative platforms.
 
18 March, Saturday – Be Brave - Saturday’s theme is to speak out against racism. It provides a space for listening to how people have been brave enough to take on racism, and for people to share strategies for dealing with racism in everyday life. Email your strategies to tackle racism to info@kathradafoundation.org .
 
19 March, Sunday – Be Just - The theme for being just focuses on sharing knowledge and resources outside of the usual spaces, with a particular focus on holding events either in the urban peripheries or rural areas. Issues could include spatial justice, the Hate Speech Bill, rights and laws, media and racism – advertising etc and reconciliation, restitution and land distribution.
 
20 March, Monday – Be Free – Consider the ideals of freedom, liberation history, constitutionalism and race. This can also be a day of reflection.
 
21 March, Tuesday – Become - The last day of the campaign falls on Human Rights Day and the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination. It lends itself to collaboration with human rights organisations. Themes can be centred around human rights, dignity, respect or history, with specific focus on the Sharpeville Massacre which occurred on this day in 1960.
 
Various ideas and initiatives that may be used to encourage awareness and activism are available from www.kathradafoundation.org.
 
16:00 (GMT+2), Mon, 13 March 2017
