Radebe: Corruption could cause ANC's demise

Jeff Radebe.

ANC head of policy Jeff Radebe said, “The ANC’s own internal challenges, such as social distance between leaders and members, widespread corruption, poor performance in government and abuse of organisational processes for personal gain will contribute to the ANC’s demise if left unattended.”

NATIONAL NEWS - The African National Congress (ANC) says widespread corruption, poor performance in government and abuse of organisational processes for personal gain are factors that will contribute to the party’s demise if not addressed.The party launched its nine policy discussion documents in Johannesburg on Sunday for its conference in June.In the organisational renewal document, the ANC makes a frank assessment of the state of the party.