Baby Siwaphiwe

The police operation involved officers‚ vehicles and even aircraft. Members of the community also took part in the search.

NATIONAL NEWS - Police plan to sue the suspects accused of staging a bogus kidnapping in Durban on Friday‚ The Star newspaper reported.One-month-old baby Siwaphiwe was snatched during what was reported as a hijacking on Friday afternoon.“This was a false case and cost us money and resources that could have been deployed in other places‚” said Major-General Bala Naidoo‚ KwaZulu-Natal deputy provincial commissioner for the detective service.The search for baby Siwaphiwe sparked a massive police hunt last week and spawned the hashtag #BringBackDurbanBaby.