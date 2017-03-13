Baby Siwaphiwe
NATIONAL NEWS - Police plan to sue the suspects accused of staging a bogus kidnapping in Durban on Friday‚ The Star newspaper reported.
One-month-old baby Siwaphiwe was snatched during what was reported as a hijacking on Friday afternoon.
“This was a false case and cost us money and resources that could have been deployed in other places‚” said Major-General Bala Naidoo‚ KwaZulu-Natal deputy provincial commissioner for the detective service.
The search for baby Siwaphiwe sparked a massive police hunt last week and spawned the hashtag #BringBackDurbanBaby.
The police operation involved officers‚ vehicles and even aircraft. Members of the community also took part in the search.
08:15 (GMT+2), Mon, 13 March 2017
*To REGISTER
you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.