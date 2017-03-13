Translate to: 

Police plan to sue baby Siwaphiwe’s kidnappers

Baby Siwaphiwe
NATIONAL NEWS - Police plan to sue the suspects accused of staging a bogus kidnapping in Durban on Friday‚ The Star newspaper reported.

One-month-old baby Siwaphiwe was snatched during what was reported as a hijacking on Friday afternoon.

“This was a false case and cost us money and resources that could have been deployed in other places‚” said Major-General Bala Naidoo‚ KwaZulu-Natal deputy provincial commissioner for the detective service.

The search for baby Siwaphiwe sparked a massive police hunt last week and spawned the hashtag #BringBackDurbanBaby.

The police operation involved officers‚ vehicles and even aircraft. Members of the community also took part in the search.
 
08:15 (GMT+2), Mon, 13 March 2017
