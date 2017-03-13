Massive swells hit Durban beach

The South African Weather Service is urging people not to swim in the Durban North Beach area until wave activity returns to normal.

Forecaster Stacy Colborne says this was caused by a tropical disturbance in the ocean and the conditions could last for the next few days.

