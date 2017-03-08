5 people named for SABC interim board

Generic image.

The interim board will have to implement some of the recommendations of Parliament’s inquiry into the SABC.

NATIONAL NEWS - Parliament’s communication committee has chosen five people who will form an interim board for the SABC.The committee met urgently a short while ago to decide on the names.They include veteran journalist and former editor Mathatha Tsedu, former ANC MP Febe Potgieter-Gqubule and human rights lawyer Krish Naidoo, a former SABC board member who resigned in October.Journalist and author John Mattison and former CEO of Business Unity SA Khanyisile Kwayema make up the five.