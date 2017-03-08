SAA can't rule out that OR Tambo heist was inside job

Generic image.

“The consignment that was targeted yesterday is high-value items that inside that particular container.”

NATIONAL NEWS - South African Airways (SAA) says it can’t rule out the possibility that a brazen robbery at OR Tambo International Airport could have been an inside job.A consignment carrying high-level goods due to be transported on one of its planes was intercepted by a gang on Tuesday.The airline has moved to clarify that its aircraft was not affected and has dismissed reports suggesting that R24 million was taken.SAA’s Tlali Tlali says the heist happened at the air side of the airport, an area which only personnel with the appropriate access tags can access.“The time when the incident occurred, the aircraft was not on site.”He says no traveller or crew member was exposed to the crime.Tlali could not divulge who the consignment belonged to.