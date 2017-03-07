Bail granted to man who mistook child for monkey

Myeza's daughters, Adolfina Mseleku and Delekile Gcaba with their father, Phelamandla Myeza.

When he was released Myeza’s family rallied round to comforted him.

NATIONAL NEWS - Petros Myeza was released on bail of R1 000 this morning at the Umzinto Magistrate’s Court.Initially, it was proposed that bail be set at R500, however, Myeza – who has 11 children – was told that even though he relies solely on a pension, his children could assist in raising the funds needed.Investigating officer, Detective Constable Nonhle Nomonde Myende of the Sawoti SAPS Detective Service, testified that Myeza was not a flight risk due to his age and if he were to be granted bail, would not face any danger from the local community.The state prosecutor told the court that Myeza unlawfully and intentionally shot and killed Duma, whom he had mistaken for a monkey.Following the shooting, Myeza realised that it was not a monkey he had shot but rather, his neighbor’s grandson.Speaking to the Mail after court, Myeza’s son, Protus Myeza explained that his father immediately gathered the community and explained what had happened.According to his son, Myeza was stripped of the shotgun – apparently because he wanted to commit suicide when he had realised what he had done.The reason behind the shooting: Myeza, who is a farmer, had been told that monkeys were raiding his farm.He fetched the shotgun, and when he noticed movement in a nearby guava tree he fired a shot.According to his son, monkeys are almost always present on the farm and posed a threat to their livelihood.