'SA ready to host Commonwealth Games despite budget concerns'

NATIONAL NEWS - Sport and Recreation’s Director-General Alec Moemi says the country is ready to host the 2022 Commonwealth Games despite concerns over budget.Inspectors are in the country to evaluate its readiness.In 2015 Durban was awarded the right to stage the Games in 2015 as the only remaining bidder, but last week concerns were raised around the funding of the event when Sports Minister Fikile Mbalula admitted the government could not agree with the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) on the operational budget.The current budget allocated for the games stands at R4.6 billion.While there are concerns that this may not be enough, Moemi says several plans are already in place.