Translate to: 

SA records GDP of -0.3% in 4th quarter of 2016

SA records GDP of -0.3% in 4th quarter of 2016
The Sandton CBD in Johannesburg.
NATIONAL NEWS - StatsSA has announced that the South African economy contracted by 0.3% in the fourth quarter of last year, contributing to the marginal growth of just 0.3% for 2016.

StatsSA’s Michael Manamela says 2016 was marked by two declining quarters which contributed to slow overall growth.

The main contributors to the negative GDP growth rate were the mining and quarrying industry and the manufacturing industry. Mining and quarrying decreased by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. This was largely the result of lower production in coal, gold and 'other' metal ores (including platinum).

Manufacturing decreased by 3.1% largely as a result of lower production in the manufacturing of food and beverages, manufacturing of petroleum, chemical products, rubber and plastic products and manufacturing of motor vehicles, parts and accessories and other transport equipment.
 
12:46 (GMT+2), Tue, 07 March 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

T2: Trainspotting
T2: Trainspotting
After 20 years abroad, Mark Renton returns to Scotland and reunites with...
Logan: The Wolverine
Logan: The Wolverine
In the near future, a weary Logan cares for an ailing Professor X in a hide...
A Dog's Purpose
A Dog's Purpose
A dog looks to discover his purpose in life over the course of several...
The Great Wall (3D)
The Great Wall (3D)
European mercenaries searching for black powder become embroiled in the...
Moonlight
Moonlight
A timeless story of human self-discovery and connection, Moonlight...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
What do you think is the main cause of deaths on South African roads?
Speed
George Herald 76%
Alchohol
George Herald 15%
Unroadworthy vehicles
George Herald 9%
Men
Women
Search
Base_Note
I'm a 53 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 37 and 58.
Ngo_Ra
I'm a 36 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 25 and 45.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up