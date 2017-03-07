'No malaria outbreak in SA'

An Anopheles mosquito.

The institute's professor Lucille Blumberg says, “These are rare events and we’re not going to see a malaria epidemic in Tshwane or related districts.”

NATIONAL NEWS - The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) says two cases of malaria detected in Doornpoort in Tshwane do not represent an outbreak of malaria in South Africa.The institute confirmed on Monday that two people died from the disease in the past week due to complications.It says a team from its district is conducting an investigation in the area.The institute says the two cases are isolated and South Africans should not be alarmed.