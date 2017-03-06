City of Cape Town repairs almost 1 000 water leaks a day

Generic image.

“We do apologise. In relation to a list of properties we sent out, we didn’t include properties where there were queries, but because his request wasn’t properly captured in the system. His property wasn’t listed as a query and therefore made it to that list.”

NATIONAL NEWS - The City of Cape Town says it repairs close to 1,000 water leaks a day.A Wetton resident says since December he’s reported two water leaks and has not yet received a response despite making about 20 phone calls.His street appeared on the municipality’s list of the top 100 water wasters in the city, released more than a week ago.Water and waste services mayoral committee member Xanthea Limberg says the resident’s call was captured, but ended up going to the wrong department.