7 things you need to know about the social grants debacle

Minister of Social Development Bathabile Dlamini.

NATIONAL NEWS - The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) has about one month left to administer the payments of 17 million social grants as its contract with Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) comes to an end. Here are seven things you need to know about the social grant crisis.

Over the weekend, Minister of Social Development Bathabile Dlamini briefed the media in Tshwane on the progress her department has made.