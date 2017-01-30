12-year-old mistaken for monkey shot dead

Generic image.

A child has lost his life in a senseless incident which would never have occurred if people didn’t keep breaking the law by shooting monkeys.

While climbing a tree in search of fresh guavas in Braemar yesterday morning, 12-year-old Bongumusa Duma was shot and killed by a man who mistook him for a monkey.

NATIONAL NEWS - Sawoti SAPS is investigating a case of murder in what must be one of the most tragic and utterly avoidable deaths this year.“An 87-year-old man mistook the boy in the tree for a monkey and shot him with a licensed shotgun,” said Scottburgh SAPS communications officer, Captain Vincent Pandarum.