Post office boss confirms Sassa's request for help to distribute grants

Post Office CEO Mark Barnes.

“We do have solutions and can provide solutions through our electronic voucher system. All current beneficiaries can be paid using this system and it’s in use at the Department of Public Works in Eastern Cape.”

NATIONAL NEWS The Post Office says it's willing to help in the distribution of social grant payments from next month.The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) still doesn't have a plan in place to ensure some 17 million beneficiaries receive their grants.Its contract with the current service provide, Cash Paymaster Services, will lapse at the end of March.Sassa is trying to negotiate a new contract.Post Office CEO Mark Barnes says the organisation can provide a solution to make sure beneficiaries can be paid.